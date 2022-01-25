‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star teases major mystery character

Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in production, but the cast and crew are remaining tight-lipped about the majority of plot and character details.

After online sleuths began to do a little digging and edge closer to the truth, James Gunn eventually came right out and admitted that Will Poulter had been cast as Adam Warlock, but so far nobody’s managed to figure out the identity of the mystery character being played by Peacemaker‘s Chukwudi Iwuji.

There’s obviously been plenty of speculation, with the High Evolutionary emerging as the current front-runner, but the actor wouldn’t be drawn into a guessing game during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, he teased that he’s bringing one of the MCU’s most complex and powerful figures ever to life.

“Powerful. Extremely powerful. Complex. James and I were talking about it, but he’s certainly one of, if not the most complex characters we’ve seen in the freaking Marvel universe. So he’s deeply complex and deeply powerful, and I hope intriguing. I hope I bring that to it.“

Gunn left fans everywhere disappointed when he hinted that we likely won’t be seeing a teaser trailer of full-length promo until next year, but that also means there’s plenty of time for set photos, videos, rumors, and other sorts of audiovisual scuttlebutt to potentially ruin the identity of Iwuji’s debutant.

By the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives, seven years to the day will have passed since Vol. 2 hit theaters, so it’s not as if supporters aren’t used to playing the waiting game.