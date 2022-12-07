Guillermo del Toro doubles down on his praise for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that nobody loves the Avatar franchise more than James Cameron himself; the only reason you would procure billions of dollars for at least five franchise films is if your heart and soul were completely intertwined with them.

But, as far as Avatar lovers go, we may have a close second in Guillermo del Toro, the horror maestro and dear friend of Cameron who simply refuses to stop spouting hype for the upcoming The Way of Water.

I say it again: Avatar 2 – seeing it you realize how long it has been since you saw a MOVIE-MOVIE (like that, in caps). — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 7, 2022

Del Toro graced us with the first official reaction to the film back in November, which consisted of praise that glowed with the intensity of a thousand suns, and he’s now happily followed that up with a reminder that The Way of Water is quite literally a must-see, going as far as to say that it will make us realize how long it’s been since we’ve watched a “MOVIE-MOVIE.”

The endorsements don’t get any bolder than that; could The Way of Water really raise our standards for cinema as a whole? Perhaps part of it is del Toro’s friendship with Cameron talking, but seeing as critics have happily been giving it the thumbs-up, all the buzz surrounding the sequel just might be legit.

But, while not outright disagreeing with the positive sentiment of The Way of Water, some Twitter users thought del Toro’s “MOVIE-MOVIE” declaration was a bit much.

Dunno. Decision to Leave, EO, Saint Omer, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, The African Desperate, Return to Seoul — these are all MOVIE-MOVIES (and without requiring hundreds of millions of dollars) — Nicolas Rapold (@NicolasRapold) December 7, 2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once was a movie movie. Pearl was. Massive Talent. — Mr. Minnesota Movie Man (@WojoDuke) December 7, 2022

Nope. Dune. Everything Everywhere All at Once. — Jeff Turner (@JeffTur44651185) December 7, 2022

Either way, it looks like everyone and their alien hosts are telling us to give The Way of Water, a confirmed “MOVIE-MOVIE,” a watch at our local cinemas when the time comes. At this rate, it appears as if the praise is only going to keep piling on. Avatar 3 just might be a go if this can all get translated into ticket sales.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release to theaters on Dec. 16.