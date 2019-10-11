Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Forgets Which Marvel Movies She’s In

You’d think that being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be something worth remembering. Well, as we all know, it isn’t that big of a deal to Gwyneth Paltrow, who’s been a part of the revolutionary franchise from the ground floor. And now, she’s finally explained why that is.

Earlier this summer, the 47-year-old actress made headlines when she revealed to Jon Favreau on his food series, The Chef Show, that she didn’t remember being in Spider-Man: Homecoming. And ever since, her astonishing amount of disinterest in the MCU has continued to snowball.

Remember when Sebastian Stan – the Winter Soldier – said that he had to introduce himself to her (twice!)? Or when she forgot that Samuel L. Jackson was even a part of the cinematic universe? Yeah, it’s all pretty crazy.

But now, the Academy-Award winning actress has finally provided some explanation to her lack of memory. And simply put, it’s because she’s a busy person.

Here’s how she put it:

“It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Marks Ten Years Of Iron Man And Pepper Potts With Cute Pic 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While some Marvel fans may gawk at this explanation – wondering how it’s possible that Paltrow, who’s played Tony Stark’s right-hand woman Pepper Potts in seven different movies, could be so oblivious to the franchise – she’s being very honest here.

At the end of the day, performing alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU is a job for her. And if you’re anything like me, you want to punch out at the end of the day and forget about your job as soon as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, there is some bad news for Pepper Potts fans. Paltrow (who, by the way, still hasn’t seen Avengers: Endgame) has announced that she’s retired from the MCU.

But don’t fray, now she has other projects to forgot about.