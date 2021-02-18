Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals That She Had COVID-19, Still Has Long-Lasting Symptoms

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she caught the coronavirus disease early on in the pandemic and is currently struggling with its lingering symptoms.

More than a year after the initial outbreak in Wuhan, the world is still grappling with the COVID-19, though now, with mass vaccinations across many developed countries, we’re beginning to see that light at the end of the tunnel after all. Still, with a hundred and ten million confirmed cases and more than two million deaths, health experts still advise people to practice social distancing and avoid large crowds as much as possible, not to mention that newly emerging and more contagious variants of the virus have also caused a certain degree of concern over the past couple of months.

Research has shown, meanwhile, that almost a third of all the people who contract the disease will have long-lasting symptoms. These ‘long haulers’ might develop conditions like chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, and other complications after their initial symptoms die down. And apparently, Gwyneth Paltrow has also had to deal with this phenomenon. In a recent editorial for her lifestyle brand, Goop, the Avengers: Endgame star discussed her experience battling the infectious disease.

“A little background: I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog,” she wrote. “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body.”

The actress also details the exhaustive detox process she’s undergoing with the assistance of medicine practitioner Will Cole, which you can read here.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest in a long list of celebrities to reveal their struggle with COVID-19. Only recently, The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson, Live Tyler, and Dave Chappelle all announced that they’ve contracted the disease, though sadly, not everyone has survived the vicious battle.