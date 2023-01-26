Hailee Steinfeld stans rejoice as Kate Bishop is rumored to get a major MCU promotion

We haven’t seen Hailee Steinfeld in the MCU since she made her franchise debut in Hawkeye, but it’s just possible that the wait will be worth it. The latest intel is pointing to Kate Bishop earning herself a key new role in the Marvel universe upon her eventual return. Over the course of Phase Four, the MCU has been slowing putting all the pieces on the board to assemble the Young Avengers. Excepting a couple of outliers—Iron Lad, most prominently—the team is now pretty much ready to go.

But who could lead this squad of adolescent superheroes? America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez)? Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton)? Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson)? Well, bear in mind that it’s nothing but rumor at this stage, but fans are getting hyped for the eventuality that Kate herself could head up the Young Avengers once the team ultimately forms on our screens. In the face of an exciting tweet from Marvel Updates, folks rejoiced at what they felt was definitely the right person landing the job.

For others, it was hardly a surprise, but still good news.

A development like this even has the power to hook back some wayward watchers.

Of course, though, not everyone is happy about this idea, with some arguing that Kate isn’t equipped to lead the group. Which is patently ridiculous, as one user pointed out.

I mean, you just need to look at how she single-handedly took care of Kang in the comics to know she can handle the responsibility.

Speaking of Kang, the original leader of the Young Avengers in the source material was Iron Lad, aka Kang’s heroic younger variant, so we’re not sure what Kate allegedly being number one on the call-sheet means for his chances in the MCU. Again, this could turn out to be way off the mark, but it’s easy to imagine that Marvel would build its Young Avengers franchise around a rising star like Steinfeld.