Halle Berry says she’s open to revisiting both Storm and Catwoman

Now that the multiverse is in play for both of Hollywood’s marquee comic book franchises, we’ve been inundated with rumors touting countless former Marvel and DC stars for surprise cameo appearances in a raft of upcoming projects, most notably Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Flash.

In fact, we’ve now reached a stage where any name to have appeared in a superhero blockbuster at any stage in the last two decades is asked if they’d be open to a comeback whenever they hit the press circuit for their latest project.

Having played X-Men‘s Storm and headlined the disastrous Catwoman, Halle Berry has experienced both the highest highs and lowest lows of the genre. When speaking to ComicBook in support of Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, the Academy Award winner offered a surprising answer when the inevitable question was put to her.

“I would revisit any of them, actually. I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them.”

This isn’t the first time Berry has voiced her support for a Catwoman do-over, with the catastrophic critical and commercial flop rightly regarded as one of the worst adaptations we’ve ever seen. It can’t be ruled out 100% by any stretch, but the chances of the actress’ Ororo Munroe or Patience Phillips returning to our screens seems fanciful at best.