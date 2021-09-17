Watch: Halloween ’78 Character Returns In New Halloween Kills TV Spot

2018’s Halloween was a huge love letter to John Carpenter’s legendary 1978 slasher, but this October’s sequel Halloween Kills will go even deeper when it comes to the nods to the past. For one, a bunch of characters from the original film in the franchise are returning. And this latest TV spot does a great job of showcasing one of them – Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, who was just a kid when Michael Myers attacked Haddonfield, Illinois the first time around.

The TV spot, which you can view above, sees adult Lindsey encounter some kids in a park at night who calmly tell her a man in a white mask is playing hide and seek with them. Upon seeing Michael in the shadows, she yells at the kids to get out of there, before she is cornered by The Shape herself.

Wallace isn’t the only one from Halloween ’78 to return for Kills, as she’s joined by Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers and Charles Cyphers as ex-Sheriff Brackett. Anthony Michael Hall is also joining the series as Tommy Doyle, a role originally played by Brian Andrews in 1978 and Paul Rudd in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

The reason for all these comebacks is because Kills will have a bigger scope than the last film, focusing on the whole town’s reaction to finding out Myers is on the loose once more, which leads to a dangerous mob mentality amassing. Still, at the core of the story are the three Strode women – Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), who are more ready than anyone to battle the bogeyman again.

Unfortunately, initial reviews have been pretty mixed, but it’s still the highest-rated entry in the franchise right now. We can make our own minds up about Halloween Kills when it finally opens in cinemas on October 15th.