In October, the Halloween Ends film is promising a conclusion to the Blumhouse trilogy of a franchise whose principal character has remained unkillable. The preceding films in the new canon have been violent and very graphic, and… so is the final installment.

A report from Bloody Disgusting, filed today, reveals Halloween Ends has been rated R. It will have “bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references.” Halloween 2018 and Halloween Kills have the same rating, though, when it comes to story, the final film in the new series is said to be different. Last year, those involved said it will be a coming-of-age piece and the Bloody Disgusting article notes franchise creator John Carpenter says it will be a “departure” in a recent interview.

Halloween Ends takes place four years after Halloween Kills. It sees Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie living with her granddaughter and writing a memoir. Michael has not been seen in a while and Laurie has decided to re-embrace life. But, when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a wave of violence and terror emerges and leads to a final showdown.

Halloween Ends premieres Oct. 14. There will be more movies in the franchise, as, after this one, the rights to the property revert to Malek Akkad from Jason Blum and crew. The Akkad family has controlled the series for decades through its good and bad bits — plus whatever Halloween III: Season of the Witch was.