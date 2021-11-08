Halloween Ends Will Be A Coming-Of-Age Story With Different Tone Than Previous Films

Director David Gordon Green has teased that next year’s Halloween Ends will have a unique tone that separates it from the previous movies in Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy. Part two, Halloween Kills, finally arrived last month, picking up immediately after the events of the 2018 relaunch as Michael Myers continued his efforts to slash his way through Haddonfield and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and her family tried to stop him.

It’s previously been confirmed, however, that Ends will open after a major time jump, taking place a whole four years after the events of the past two films. Moreover, we’re now hearing that it’ll sport a very different tone and be much more of a “coming-of-age” story. David Gordon Green teased what we can expect while speaking on the Empire Spoiler Special Podcast (via IndieWire):

“There’s not a lot of games in it, there’s not a lot of wittiness and retro joy,” Green explained. “It’s kind of a coming-of-age film, and it’s a very different tone. And that’s what excited me about it, is to have the three chapters that I’ve been involved in be very different from each other. They are all there to honor Carpenter, but aren’t necessary just emulating him.”

Green went on to stress that he wanted Ends to serve as a love letter to the work of original director John Carpenter, even teasing that it’ll be comparable to his 1983 movie Christine.

“I sent Carpenter the new draft of Halloween Ends the other night, and I said, ‘If it feels too ‘Christine,’ let me know.’ For Halloween Ends, it’s just a love of Carpenter, you know. It’s more than just, ‘Hey, here’s a character and a community that you’ve created.’ It’s, ‘Here’s an appreciation of your legendary body of work.’”

Presumably, Green isn’t hinting that Halloween Ends will include a haunted car, but that it’ll be inspired by the emphasis on teen/high school horror of that film. That means we can likely expect the threequel to switch the focus to Allyson (Andi Matichak), Laurie’s granddaughter, whose life has been totally ruined by Michael in the first two films, meaning that she might not be in a great place when Ends begins.

Of course, Curtis will no doubt have a lot to do in this one, too, seeing as it’s being promoted as the last chapter in Laurie and Michael’s saga. Not that anyone believes it’ll actually be the final Halloween movie, as Blumhouse is already entertaining the idea of doing more beyond this trilogy.

Halloween Ends will begin shooting early next year before hitting theaters on Oct. 14, 2022.