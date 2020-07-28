Halloween Kills Actress Teases How The Strode Women Have Changed

The Halloween franchise has always had a strong female character at its core in Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but 2018’s semi-reboot expanded this in a really interesting way by having Laurie joined by her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). The heart of the film was seeing these three women, from different generations and with strained relationships, come together to survive and stop Michael Myers. And thankfully, we can expect more from the Strode women in Halloween Kills.

While speaking with Total Film, Judy Greer teased how the traumatic events of the 2018 movie have affected each of the three and how they’ll develop in the sequel. First of all, the Ant-Man actress revealed that Allyson will be most changed by the experience, and Karen will have to temper her daughter’s newfound hardened attitude.

“When we met Allyson, she was a very relatable, lovely girl-next-door type of character. Allyson here, just hours later… she is ignited. She is, in some ways, leading the charge, and is one for the most bloodthirsty of the group. Whereas Karen, who has dealt psychologically with her mother more intimately, is trying to resist those temptations.”

As for Laurie herself, the survivor of the original 1978 attacks has lived through this horror before so she’s able to offer some “insight and reason” to her loved ones and the town of Haddonfield as a whole, who will be whipped up into mob rule by the threat of the Shape stalking the streets.

Greer added about her on-screen mother:

“She’s a voice of both insight and reason that is trying to give a volatile community some sense of purpose in this film.”

The teaser trailer, which appeared to comprise the movie’s opening scene, gave us our first glimpse at the Strode women in the sequel, just minutes after escaping the ordeal of the last film. Unfortunately, we’ve got a long while to wait until we get to see Halloween Kills, as Blumhouse has elected to push it back until October 15th, 2021 due to the pandemic. But when Myers finally does return, it sounds like Laurie and her family will be ready for him.