Halloween Kills Director Says It’s About The Outrage Of Haddonfield

Until a few weeks ago, we were expecting Halloween Kills to be with us this October, but unfortunately, in early July we found out that Blumhouse had made the difficult decision to push the horror sequel’s release back by a whole year. We did get an awesome teaser (see above) for the movie, though, which promises that it’ll be worth the wait.

The trailer deliberately harked back to a classic installment in the franchise, so it felt very familiar in a good way, but now director David Gordon Green has given us some info on the new angle that this movie will take which will serve as a fresh way of looking at the threat of Michael Myers.

In a recent interview, Green told Total Film that Kills will explore mob rule and the way Myers being on the loose fractures the community, saying:

“If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield. Mob Rules was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil.”

This explains how and why various familiar faces from Halloweens past are returning in the film, including Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, Kyle Richards as Lindsay Wallace and Tommy Doyle, this time played by Anthony Michael Hall. We’ve never really seen the town of Haddonfield at large deal with Myers nor how his killings affect the community, so kudos to Green and his team for finding a genuinely original way of approaching the 40-year-old franchise.

The recent trailer promised that the film will pick up immediately where 2018’s Halloween left off, even revealing how Michael escapes the trap Laurie set for him. Green has previously teased, in true horror sequel tradition, an even bigger body count this time around. Meanwhile, John Carpenter has called it “fun, intense and brutal.” If one thing’s for certain, it’s that it’s going to be a tough wait until we can see Halloween Kills at last on October 15th, 2021.