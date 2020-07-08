Halloween Kills Director Teases A High Kill Count In The Film

Halloween Kills is set to follow in the bloody wake of 2018’s Halloween when it explodes into theaters next October. Michael Myers is back (again) to menace Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and this time it sounds as if things are going to get crazier than they ever have before. The primary cast of the 2018 film are returning, with David Gordon Green directing and horror master John Carpenter back on board to provide a chilling synth score.

Green recently gave an interview in the newest issue of Empire magazine where he discussed where we’ll find the characters in the wake of the 2018 movie, saying:

“The first one was more about Laurie’s life of isolation after Michael and her attempts at revenge. It was personal. This is more about the unraveling of a community into chaos. It’s about how fear spreads virally.”

That all sounds pretty topical, though it’d be nice to see a community collapse into chaos because of a maniac stabbing people to death rather than a killer virus. Then again, in these troubled times, at least we can rely on Michael Myers to comply with mask-wearing in public.

In other Halloween Kills news, Carpenter gave an interview in which he touched upon the recent death of Ennio Morricone, revealed that his favorite past-time is playing The Last of Us Part II and has given us an update on how the movie’s doing, saying:

“The cut is done. They’ll mix it in New York in the next week or so. Then it will be in the can. My work is all done. The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

Hell yeah! I mean, if you’re going to title the movie Halloween Kills, I’d expect to see some buckets of blood on screen. And that’s a sentiment I’m sure most fans agree with.