Halloween Kills Teaser Reveals How Michael Myers Survives

Today brought some disappointing news for horror fans as Halloween Kills was officially delayed by a whole year. On the upside, though, we did get our first teaser for Blumhouse’s much-anticipated sequel. It took the form of a 30-second clip, which presumably comes from the start of the movie as it picks up right where 2018’s Halloween rebootquel left off. And in doing so, it looks to reveal how Michael Myers survives to cause yet more havoc in Haddonfield.

At the end of the last movie, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was shown to have turned her house into a trap for Michael should he even come after her again. With the house in flames, she managed to lock the killer in her basement, while she and daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) escaped by taking refuge on a passing truck. While they found a small moment of victory, fans knew not to expect Myers to be gone for good.

9 New Halloween Photos Creep Online 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sure enough, this teaser for Kills seems to explain exactly how he got out. The clip sees the Strode women recuperating on the truck when a fire engine and an ambulance pass them, heading back to Laurie’s home. The women are distraught to see the authorities on their way to potentially save the mass murderer. And a final shot of Myers, presumably taken from later in the film, tells us they succeed.

Remember, in the final shot of the basement in the 2018 flick, Michael wasn’t in there. This told us he managed to get out of the bunker, but maybe he’s still trapped in the house when the fire fighters come to tame the inferno. They’ll likely come in to rescue anyone and will probably meet the pointy end of Michael’s butcher knife. Once he’s out of there, he’ll no doubt track down where the Strode women have got to and slash his way through the town’s population again when Halloween Kills arrives in October 2021.