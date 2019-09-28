Halloween Kills Will Bring Back Nurse Marion From Original Movie

Shooting began this September on Halloween Kills, the sequel to David Gordon Green’s update on the Halloween franchise, and the first of two confirmed follow-up films. We already know that the movies are bringing back most of the cast and characters from the 1978 original, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, and a new actor as Tommy Doyle, and now, it’s been revealed that Nancy Stephens has signed on to reprise her role as Nurse Marion Chambers as well.

Stephens already returned in Halloween II and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, but Nurse Marion will be retrofitted to the new movies’ continuity, which disregards the sequels to John Carpenter’s first film. Fans of the Halloween franchise will know that Nurse Marion was a key part of the original story though, whereby she accompanied Donald Pleasence’s Sam Loomis to Smith’s Grove Sanitarium on the night Myers breaks free. She’s attacked by Myers, but manages to escape while he steals her car and makes his way back to Haddonfield.

In Halloween II, Nurse Marion had a more significant role to play in the action, discovering Curtis’ Laurie Strode’s relationship to Michael, and traveling to Haddonfield to tell Dr. Loomis. As per the older timeline from the series, Marion was back in H20 as the partner of Loomis as he continued to track Michael’s activities. After Loomis’ death, Marion was attacked at her home by Myers and finally dispatched.

How Stephens’ character will play into the updated timeline of Halloween Kills has yet to be revealed, although it’s likely part of Jamie Lee Curtis’ recent comments that the film will revisit the cast of the original to reframe their experiences. In any case, with filming underway on Halloween Kills, we should hopefully get some more insights into how Marion and other characters are being used, ahead of the pic’s release on October 16th, 2020. Whether they survive for Halloween Ends on October 15th, 2021, though, is another question entirely.