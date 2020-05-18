Halloween Kills Director Teases Ultra-Violent Scene In The Movie

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s Halloween reboot depicted Michael Myers at his most brutal, and that’s saying something considering he once made a victim’s head explode by pinning them to a fusebox with a butcher knife. This year’s sequel, Halloween Kills, has much to live up to then, but according to Green, the Shatner-faced killer will be even more barbaric this time around.

During a recent Twitter watch-party for 2018’s Halloween, the filmmaker teased a scene from the follow-up that he describes as “the most violent” he’s ever directed.

This is the most violent scene I had directed since Pineapple Express, but then Halloween Kills… #HalloweenAtHome — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) May 16, 2020

Halloween Kills FX Artist Shares New Behind The Scenes Photos

Given that a director who was previously known for stoner comedies won’t have overseen too many ultra-violent scenes prior to his work on the Halloween franchise, it’s safe to say that Green’s tweet was made partly in jest. However, we can’t help but wonder whether there’s a nugget of truth in there. Halloween Kills writer Scott Teems did, after all, describe the movie as a “bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one,” so it isn’t a stretch to imagine it sporting a sequence more brutal than anything from 2018’s Halloween.

Halloween Kills is, of course, one of two confirmed sequels to Green and McBride’s revival and is expected to follow Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic scream queen Laurie Strode as she deals with the fallout from the previous film and, no doubt, Myers returning to haunt her once again. The trilogy is then set to conclude with the aptly-named Halloween Ends next year.

Due to arrive in theaters this October, Halloween Kills is expected to debut its first trailer very soon, and we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as it drops.