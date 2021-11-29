‘Halloween Kills: Extended cut’ has more thrills, kills, and a new ending

Fans of David Gordon Green’s Halloween franchise are just weeks away from more kills, thrills, and an alternate ending of the Halloween Kills film that hit theaters earlier this year. As the iTunes description for the extended cut shares, fans have a lot to look forward to on Dec. 14.

What can Halloween fans expect from the extended cut? As Bloody Disgusting reported; more of everything fans love about the movies so much.

“Survivors of Michael Myer’s rampage form a vigilante mob and set out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. The Extended Cut has more thrills, kills, and an alternate ending.”

There will also be featurettes and audio commentaries from those involved with creating and bringing Halloween Kills to life.

In October, David Gordon Green spoke with Collider about a specific scene that was cut from Halloween Kills that he’s excited to share and more on the extended cut and its surprises for fans.

There’s actually, we’re going to do a…This is the director’s cut through and through, but there’s an additional scene that we filmed that was scripted. And actually I think is a pretty brilliant scene. So we’re going to do an extended version on the DVD, just so people can see an extended ending that’s different and cool.”

So why didn’t they use the ending in the first place? It didn’t feel authentic to where they planned to go with Halloween Ends.

“We ended up lifting it when I became more confident of where we’re going to pick up in the next movie, it felt it didn’t feel authentic to where we’re going to go. So we lifted it. So we just said, we’re kind of coming up with, okay, then if we lift that, where do we end? And it was actually Couper Samuelson at Blumhouse, he was just, let’s just end when it’s over. Lights out. He mentioned it, he was like remember in Rogue One, when you wanted the movie to end? When it was a Darth Vader going ballistic at the door.

Fans will have to wait until the premiere of Halloween Ends to find out why the ending used for the film makes more sense with the story, and we can’t wait. Halloween Ends is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 14, 2022. Fans can get the Halloween Kills: Extended Cut digitally on Dec. 14 of this year, with the DVD and Blu-ray hitting shelves on Jan. 11.