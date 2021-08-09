Halloween Kills Novelization Coming This October

Horror fans can enjoy the novelization of the upcoming Halloween Kills, which releases the week after the movie debuts on the big screen, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Halloween Kills picks up minutes after 2018’s Halloween, with the notorious Michael Myers rising from the ashes to continue his onslaught. This series picks up 40 years after the original 1978 Halloween film, retconning all previous sequels. Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle returned to play Michael Myers.

With the help of her daughter and granddaughter, Laurie managed to lock Michael in the basement of a burning house, assuming his reign of terror to finally be over. But a post-credits scene revealed Micheal’s breathing, meaning he survived and is ready for revenge. However, Laurie and the town of Haddonfield are ready for a fight.

Fans excited about the next chapter of the story can enjoy the official novelization written by Tim Waggoner. This 320-page story will likely expand the Halloween Kills story, providing more backstory for the characters and storylines.

A movie novelization is an excellent supplement to a film. This concept has been around for decades but does appear to be enjoying a resurgence of popularity. Quentin Tarantino recently released a novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, expanding on the film’s story and introducing scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Hopefully, Halloween Kills will receive the same treatment.

Halloween Kills releases in theaters on Oct. 15, and the novelization releases one week later.