‘Halloween Kills’ packs more gore into brand-new Blu-ray release

At long last, David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills has arrived on digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Both the theatrical and extended cuts are included in the DVD package released Thursday, also featuring alternate endings and heaps of exclusive bonus content.

Horror site Fangoria shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the “House Fire” scene from Halloween Kills, including all the nitty-gritty pieces from concept to production. In the clip, jam-packed full of gruesome deaths and special effects, Green, Ryan Turek, and Christopher Nelson deliver exclusive insight on how they managed to bring such an unforgettable scene to life.

Video via Fangoria

Introducing the monumental scene, Green — who served as the creative vision behind the 2018 Halloween remake trilogy —describes it as “four hours of prime inferno.”

Rather humorously, in discussing how the scene came to be, Green observed, “We only have one house, so if we don’t get it, we’re f****d,” and hammers home the importance of perfection.

The publication went on to share further details regarding the bonus content and what to expect. The package includes some deep dives into the horror series’ lore, including what it characterized as “the three generations of Strode women that have been terrorized by The Shape,” as well as a look at how the movie was able to achieve shooting footage that captured the look and feel of some of the iconic original 1978 movie that launched the whole franchise.

All together, this new gathering of Halloween Kills material should give Michael Myers fans plenty to keep them entertained until Halloween Ends releases in 2022.