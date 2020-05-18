Halloween Kills Will Pay A Visit To The Myers House

Get ready to revisit an iconic location from Haddonfield’s past. And by iconic, we mean a location so spooky – so downright chilling – it’ll curdle your blood.

During a #HalloweenAtHome watch party this past weekend (h/t ComicBook.com), director David Gordon Green was placed in control of the Blumhouse Twitter account, and began fielding all kinds of questions relating to Halloween, Michael Myers, and everything in between.

A number of fascinating tidbits emerged, too, including a status report on the Halloween Kills trailer and the one moment that rendered Jamie Lee Curtis speechless. Curtis is, of course, Laurie Strode, the only person capable of halting Michael’s killing spree.

Indeed, two years ago Laurie successfully trapped Myers in a fiery pit, from which there was no escape. But this is Halloween we’re talking about here, and with two sequels coming down the pike – namely Kills and the 2021 trilogy-capper, Halloween Ends – it’s pretty clear that Michael still has some unfinished business to attend to; business that may well lead him to the dreaded Myers household.

That’s right, over on Twitter, Green confirmed that later this year, Halloween fans will once again pay a visit to Myers House. Yikes.

Also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andy Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Charles Cyphers and Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills is expected to creep into theaters worldwide on October 16th, before Halloween Ends brings the curtain down the following year – October 15th, 2021, to be specific.

Whether David Gordon Green’s pair of sequels are affected by Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown remains to be seen, but given Kills wrapped filming late last year, there’s still a good chance it’ll be ready in time for Halloween 2020.