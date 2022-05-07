‘Halo’ star Pablo Schrieber clears up those Wolverine rumors

Towards the end of March, the online rumor mill was set ablaze when Pablo Schrieber revealed that he’s regularly held talks with Marvel about a potential role in the company’s cinematic universe, before naming Wolverine as the superhero he’d love to play above all others.

Naturally, speculation soon ran rampant that the actor was set to step into the daunting shoes of Hugh Jackman to grow out his mutton chops and strap on the claws, but the two statements weren’t mutually exclusive. The facts are that Schrieber has spoken to Marvel more than once, and Wolverine has been his favorite character since childhood, with the internet combining them as one.

In a new interview with GQ, the Halo star sought to clear up the relentless churn of scuttlebutt by stating in no uncertain terms that while he hasn’t negotiated with Kevin Feige’s outfit specifically to become the rebooted version of Logan, he remains very much open to the possibility.

“No, it was totally blown out of proportion, as all these things are the moment you mention Wolverine, or anything like that. Somebody asked me who my favorite superhero was, and in interviews I’ve said Wolverine a few times. I grew up with him. The follow-up was, “Would you ever be interested in playing Wolverine?” Of course, who wouldn’t be interested in that? “Have you ever had talks with Marvel?” I was like, “Yes, of course. We’ve had talks with Marvel,” because we have been talking with Marvel since the beginning of my career. Every time I do something new, they’re watching, they’re interested, and we’ve been looking for different things to do. There were never any actual conversations about Wolverine, the character, as it pertains to me, and as far as I know, there is no plan for a Wolverine sequel. That’s a franchise that was closed so well. The last installment was literally nominated for an Oscar. I don’t know where you really go from there.”

That’s not to say it won’t happen eventually, but as Daniel Radcliffe knows all too well, you need to be very careful how you address internet fan-casting in a public forum, lest folks end up getting carried away.