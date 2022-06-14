Harley Quinn fans throw their support behind Margot Robbie after Lady Gaga steals the headlines

Joker: Folie à deux is beginning to take shape and sounds as if it’ll generate a lot of controversy. The next installment in Arthur Fleck’s story is apparently being conceived as a musical, with Lady Gaga in talks to make her comic book movie debut as Harley Quinn.

Gaga has impressive musical and acting chops, though the prospect of an all-singing all-dancing Joker musical centered on her as Harley Quinn is splitting the fan community. Many (including us) think it’s an amazing idea, though Batman purists, musical-haters, and fans of Margot Robbie’s Harley aren’t happy.

They’ve taken to social media in defense of Robbie’s very popular take on the character, saying that they won’t accept a replacement:

nobody can play a better harley quinn than margot robbie — nyx (@saphrei) June 14, 2022

There is only one Harley Quinn and thats Margot Robbie. PERIOD — Edgar Zatikyan (@Redcore_1234) June 14, 2022

Margot robbie is the only Harley Quinn we need — ‏ً (@thfcoh) June 14, 2022

Others rightly point out that this Gaga Quinn would be in a different universe, so it’s not strictly replacing her in the role:

margot robbie will NEVER be replaced as harley quinn, lady gaga is only playing as her for a different universe and a different role — Cait !! (@YoonaGasai) June 14, 2022

Or that Gaga should be cast as Poison Ivy opposite Robbie’s Quinn:

like Lady Gaga as Poison Ivy alongside Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, IMAGINE — 𝐦𝐲𝐥𝐤𝐲✰ (@myIkyway) June 14, 2022

Others are more open to the idea, but no one is likely to beat Robbie:

I love Margot Robbie with my soul but i don't mind having different interpretations of Harley Quinn, that makes sense? — lenkia (@batcroft) June 14, 2022

Even seasoned Gaga fans aren’t sure:

Love Gaga with all my heart but I can't, won't & don't want to see anyone playing as Harley Quinn if it's not the icon herself Margot Robbie 😒 pic.twitter.com/zLhkgvVeRa — ً (@gagasluxury) June 14, 2022

Lady Gaga is talented af but yeah sorry trying to see her as Harley Quinn would be just as hard for me as seeing someone else be Iron Man besides RDJ



Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/N1LogtnDxn — BrokeHomieJean (@JK_Graz2K) June 14, 2022

The Margot Robbie stans have a little problem in that there’s already a superior version of Harley Quinn available, even leaving aside Gaga. Kaley Cuoco absolutely kills it in the Harley Quinn TV show, which is returning for its third season sometime soon on HBO Max.

Let’s face it, if there can be three concurrent live-action Batmen (Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck) there can be two Harley Quinns. Besides, the world of Joker just wouldn’t gel with Robbie’s DCEU Quinn, and we’re itching to hear the songs Gaga will deliver for Joker: Folie à deux.

More on this as soon as we hear it.