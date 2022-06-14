Harley Quinn fans throw their support behind Margot Robbie after Lady Gaga steals the headlines
Joker: Folie à deux is beginning to take shape and sounds as if it’ll generate a lot of controversy. The next installment in Arthur Fleck’s story is apparently being conceived as a musical, with Lady Gaga in talks to make her comic book movie debut as Harley Quinn.
Gaga has impressive musical and acting chops, though the prospect of an all-singing all-dancing Joker musical centered on her as Harley Quinn is splitting the fan community. Many (including us) think it’s an amazing idea, though Batman purists, musical-haters, and fans of Margot Robbie’s Harley aren’t happy.
They’ve taken to social media in defense of Robbie’s very popular take on the character, saying that they won’t accept a replacement:
Others rightly point out that this Gaga Quinn would be in a different universe, so it’s not strictly replacing her in the role:
Or that Gaga should be cast as Poison Ivy opposite Robbie’s Quinn:
Others are more open to the idea, but no one is likely to beat Robbie:
Even seasoned Gaga fans aren’t sure:
The Margot Robbie stans have a little problem in that there’s already a superior version of Harley Quinn available, even leaving aside Gaga. Kaley Cuoco absolutely kills it in the Harley Quinn TV show, which is returning for its third season sometime soon on HBO Max.
Let’s face it, if there can be three concurrent live-action Batmen (Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck) there can be two Harley Quinns. Besides, the world of Joker just wouldn’t gel with Robbie’s DCEU Quinn, and we’re itching to hear the songs Gaga will deliver for Joker: Folie à deux.
More on this as soon as we hear it.