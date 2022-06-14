Fans react to Lady Gaga’s potential role as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’



Lady Gaga is currently in talks to portray Harley Quinn in a planned Joker sequel, and the internet has not been the same since. If a deal is struck, the Grammy and Academy Award winner will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character’s on-and-off partner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this Quinn will be a part of a different DC universe, not the same one as Margot Robbie’s version of the character. Also, what has struck the heart of Gaga fans the most is that the second chapter is going to be a musical.

News has spread all over social media, and Twitter is fully on board with the idea of the House of Gucci actor taking on the role of Harley, and with the movie being an all-singing and all-dancing extravaganza, Gaga’s signature pipes are sure to take center stage.

A Joker sequel that’s a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn is going to be a cultural reset. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 14, 2022

The image of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga singing while terrorizing Gotham in Joker 2 got me howling what the fuck is going on. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Hire Me Already (@big_business_) June 14, 2022

dude, if you don't think joker 2 being a musical with a lady gaga harley quinn isn't a wildly worthwhile swing, i don't know how to help you — BAILEY (@loverboymedia) June 14, 2022

Margot Robbie is the perfect Harley Quinn but that’s what great about DC:



We can get multiple great performances of the same character in different ways. With Joker 2 being a musical you already know Lady Gaga is about to crush it! — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 14, 2022

Deciding to cast Lady Gaga and making Joker 2 a musical in the knowledge it’ll simultaneously win over some of your most cynical critics but make the thousands of dudes who were the biggest worshippers of your first movie furious is such a wild manoeuvre it’s kinda brilliant — Cal (@wyattyhalpert) June 14, 2022

Todd Phillips has previously announced that a draft for the script is already done, and the film is tentatively titled Joker: Folie á deux. The original was released in 2019 to polarizing reviews for its portrayal of mental illness and violence, but the directing and the performance of Phoenix received universal acclaim, while it also ranks as the highest-grossing R-rated release in history after sailing past the billion-dollar mark.

Fans are hopeful that Gaga is eventually brought on board, and believe that a Joker sequel is the perfect avenue to earn the artist yet another Oscar nod, especially Phoenix won the award for Best Actor first time around.