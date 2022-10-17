Harrison Ford confirmed to join the MCU in ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Sometimes, internet rumors can turn out to be 100 percent correct, and that’s been proven true once again now that Harrison Ford has been confirmed as General Thaddues “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: New World Order, with the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend replacing the late William Hurt in the role.

Hurt played the character in The Incredible Hulk before being absent from the franchise for close to a decade. However, after being brought back in Captain America: Civil War, he returned in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in a very minor capacity, before showing up in the opening scene of Black Widow.

Speculation has been running rampant for weeks that Ford would be stepping into the breach as the new General Ross, but some fans have voiced their disapproval at recasting a background player that’s been part of the MCU since the very beginning following the death of the actor who originated it.

Either way, a star of Ford’s caliber and magnitude joining the biggest franchise in the business is destined to create shockwaves around the internet, as is the prospect of seeing him hit the press circuit and answer questions about any and all things Marvel. After all, his responses to the constant deluge of Star Wars inquiries has long since become the stuff of legend, but comic book supporters are an entirely different beast.

Whatever way you want to look at it, this is big news for Captain America: New World Order, and gives Anthony Mackie a true Hollywood titan to share the screen with in his first standalone blockbuster.