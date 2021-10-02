Harry Potter Fans Are Discussing The Most Messed Up Parts In The Series’ Universe

The Harry Potter novels and films have been beloved by fans since the very first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released in 1997. The fantasy world with wizards, muggles, ogres, and the now-famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has been praised endlessly for captivating millions of people around the world.

That being said, there are some areas of the books and movies that fans think are rather messed up. In a recent Reddit thread, readers and viewers of the franchise named some of the parts of the Harry Potter universe that didn’t really sit well with them.

The top comment of the thread mentions that Harry, who was frequently abused and neglected by his aunt, uncle, and cousin, none of Harry’s teachers presumably noticed or intervened. Throughout the early part of the series, Harry is actually forced to live under the staircase at home. Additionally, his uncle installs bars on Harry’s bedroom window and locks on the outside of Harry’s bedroom door, later on, to prevent him from returning to Hogwarts.

Another Redditor pointed out the treatment of Hagrid, who was falsely accused of opening the Chamber of Secrets and was expelled from Hogwarts years earlier. To punish the half-giant, his wand was snapped in half and he was forbidden from using magic again.

Others mentioned that Harry frequently has thoughts of suicide or dying as a pre-teen and teenager, specifically so he can reunite with his parents. Neville Longbottom’s very depressing childhood is also a popular choice, with incidents including his uncle attempting to murder him as a child on at least two occasions being used as a joke.

What do you consider to be the most disturbing parts of the Harry Potter universe? Let us know in the comments!