Daniel Radcliffe is mostly famous for starring as the titular character in the multi-billion dollar Harry Potter franchise, but the actor hasn’t done too bad for himself after the series came to an end in 2011.

It’s fairly reasonable to assume that roles like the one Radcliffe got in the Wizarding World of Hogwarts would potentially typecast him and ruin his future career in Hollywood, but despite that, the star has managed to continue his streak of success with movies like Swiss Army Man and Guns Akimbo. Yes, these features might not be as big as Harry Potter, yet they’ve painted him in a different light by showcasing his talents and versatility as an actor.

While the fantasy saga was enough to turn Radcliffe into a superstar, he’s done a great job of staying away from unwanted controversy, the kind that plagues the personal life of many celebrities today. In fairness, the Boy Who Lived has never been one to behave like typical mega-stars, and now it would seem that he’s reasonable with his money, too. Appearing recently on the Full Disclosure Podcast with James O’Brien, he revealed that he isn’t in the habit of spending too much, saying:

“I don’t do a huge amount with my money. I’m not particularly extravagant. There are moments where I think, ‘Man, I’m really bad at being famous.”

Since the actor doesn’t feel like throwing away his fortune, Radcliffe’s net worth is only going to grow bigger in time, especially if reports that suggest he might end up playing the MCU’s Moon Knight are anything to go by.

Still, if you live in the hope of seeing the actor return as the Chosen One in Harry Potter, you should take heart, as Radcliffe hasn’t exactly ruled out the possibility of one day coming back to portray the character, though something tells us that that’s too far off in the future.