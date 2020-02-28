Daniel Radcliffe Not Ruling Out A Return As Harry Potter One Day

It’s been well over a decade now since the final book in the Harry Potter series released, and almost ten years since the last movie arrived in theaters. But given that the Wizarding World still has a presence on our screens, many would tell you that the time is right for J.K. Rowling to continue the story of The Boy Who Lived.

Then again, others would argue that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows concluded the saga just fine. But still, it’s hard to deny that seeing Daniel Radcliffe and the rest of the gang return to their roles would be a real treat. And while there’ve been whispers that this may happen, with Warner Bros. said to be plotting a new film, there’s been no official confirmation just yet on when it could materialize.

Still, providing some hope that it could come to fruition is Radcliffe himself, who recently told Variety that while he’s not super eager to return, he also wouldn’t rule it out.

“I don’t like say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us. I’m happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance.”

So again, he doesn’t sound terribly excited about playing Harry again, but he also isn’t closing the door. And besides, he could just be covering his tracks as he waits for WB to make things official, so as to not spoil the surprise. He wouldn’t be the first actor who’s lied about an upcoming role, after all.

In any case, Radcliffe certainly has a bright future ahead of him. Action movie Guns Akimbo is out now and political thriller Escape from Pretoria arrives next month. Some Marvel fans are even campaigning for him to replace Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine. And while that might not happen, he has been rumored to be on the wishlist for a number of different comic book movie roles.

Still, Harry Potter fans will no doubt be waiting for the day when he decides to return to Hogwarts and as soon as we get an update on when that may happen, we’ll be sure to let you know.