New Harry Potter Movie Reportedly Set 20 Years Later, Might Start A New Series

They might have run out of source material back in 2011, but Warner Bros. isn’t letting the Harry Potter brand die. Since then, the studio have served up the prequel/spinoff Fantastic Beasts series, and while these movies have scratched Potterheads’ cravings for another trip to the Wizarding World, what we really want is more from the characters we know and love from the original films. And that’s unsurprisingly something WB is now reportedly working on.

We Got This Covered is hearing that, once the FB movies are complete, the next cinematic Harry Potter project will be a sequel to the first eight movies that picks up the story 20 years later, with much of the original cast said to be returning. As you’d expect, there’ll be some similarities with The Cursed Child stage play, but it won’t be a straight-up adaptation, as we previously reported.

Rather, our sources – the same ones who told us Ace Ventura 3 is in early development, which the studio has since confirmed, and that Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight, we we also know to be true – have given us an update on the project and are saying that certain story details will indeed be carried over, but there will also be several new elements to the plot. Apparently, the main thrust of the film will revolve around Voldemort’s daughter attempting to resurrect her evil father.

What’s more, as you’d expect, there are hopes that this movie will kickstart a new series and if that happens, it’d apparently focus on Albus Severus Potter, Harry’s youngest son who debuts in the epilogue scene of The Deathly Hallows and also appears prominently in Cursed Child. Sources say WB see a lot of potential in young Albus, too, and hope to position him as the new protagonist of the franchise.

Creator J.K. Rowling would, of course, write the script and from what we understand, they’d like David Yates to direct it. Though she didn’t contribute to the screenplays of the first eight films, Rowling has penned all of the Fantastic Beasts movies while Yates has helmed every installment in the Wizarding World saga since The Order of the Phoenix.

As always, plans could certainly change over time as things shift very quickly in Hollywood – remember when MCU Cosmic claimed Avengers 4 was titled Avengers: Annihilation? – but this is indeed the direction that the project is headed in now. And given that this information comes to us from the same sources who revealed that Rey is Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] in The Rise of Skywalker, a She-Hulk show is in the works for Disney Plus and Tom Holland is in talks for a Venom 2 cameo, all of which have since been confirmed, we have no reason to doubt it.

But tell us, do you have any interest in another Harry Potter movie? Or should the franchise be left alone? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.