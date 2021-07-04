Harry Potter Star Explains Why She Doesn’t Want A Revival Or Reboot

The initial eight-film series may have ended a decade ago, but the Harry Potter business is still booming. Not only are the various merchandising avenues, theme park attractions, and video games generating billions of dollars on an annual basis, but Warner Bros. are intent to keep monetizing the property in live-action for a long time to come.

While the jury is still completely out on whether or not the Fantastic Beasts prequels can arrest the critical and commercial slide that greeted The Crimes of Grindelwald, HBO Max are now openly inviting pitches for TV shows set in the Wizarding World, which provides unlimited storytelling potential given the vast scope of the mythology.

On top of that, various rumors have claimed that the original gang could be getting back together for any number of sequels, spinoffs and solo movies, none of which have come close to being confirmed as of yet. However, in a new interview Harry Potter veteran Bonnie Wright explained why she’s got no interest in either a reunion, revival or reboot of the beloved saga.

“I would hope that they keep it as it was. I think it’s like a time capsule, and if you open it and it changes and everything feels kind of different. For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it’s properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts. At the same time, I love the experience so much. And I know that the production and all of us would do it so well that no matter what they imagined, it would be brilliant.”

Matthew Lewis revealed his frustrations at still drawing Neville Longbottom comparisons ten years later, but Tom Felton said he’d love to break out the bleach and dye his hair to play Draco Malfoy again. Rupert Grint also appears to be much more open to the idea of a comeback than Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson, so opinions are clearly split among the stars of the films themselves.

Absolutely nothing is safe from a reboot these days, though, so it stands to reason that someone will at least try to gauge the interest of a ninth installment in the main Harry Potter timeline at some point in the not too distant future.