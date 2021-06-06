Harry Potter Star Says He’d Love To Return For A New Movie

The Fantastic Beasts prequel series is facing a pivotal moment next year when the third installment arrives, as it teeters on the brink of relevancy. But make no mistake about it, with HBO Max now in full swing and gaining momentum in the streaming wars, it’s only a matter of time before the expanded Harry Potter universe becomes the subject of additional new content.

The platform has already extended an open invitation for writers and filmmakers to start pitching TV shows set in the Wizarding World, and while creator J.K. Rowling’s public standing has taken a serious hit over the last year in the wake of repeated controversial comments, the Harry Potter brand remains as popular as ever.

Of course, there’s been a lot of unverified and uncorroborated talk that Warner Bros. were looking to reunite the majority of the original gang for a new movie, and in a recent interview, Tom Felton admitted that he’d jump at the opportunity to get the dye bottle out and play Draco Malfoy again, all while expressing his exasperation that it’s somehow been 20 years since the first installment was released.

“If you’re asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either him or Lucius. I’ll play Draco’s kid if you really want. Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted. I do feel if someone else played Draco, I’d be slightly possessive, going, ‘Hang on…’ I was speaking to Rupert, Daniel and Emma separately the other day and said, ’20 years, can you imagine that?’. First of all, they all look the bloody same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same. Also, we’re all sort of a bit flabbergasted that it’s even more popular now. We’re all a bit surprised by that. We’re certainly excited, and made to feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first film.”

Tom Felton Celebrates The Time Draco Malfoy Took Down Harry Potter 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You can guarantee that nothing would make the studio happier than having the key players back together for a new adventure in the main Harry Potter timeline, but the lingering belief is that it would take an awful lot of convincing and even more money to see Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson throw on the robes once again – although Rupert Grint isn’t entirely against the idea.

Now that Felton has outlined his desires, though, maybe Draco Malfoy can get his own HBO Max spinoff once plans for the next chapter in the mythology firm up behind the scenes.