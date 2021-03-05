Emma Watson Reportedly In Talks To Return For Hermione Harry Potter Spinoff

It’s been a while since we saw Emma Watson flicking her wand in the air and casting spells as witty and clever teenage wizard Hermione in the Harry Potter film franchise, but it appears that Warner Bros. is now in talks to get the actress back for a spinoff project.

Ever since the main story in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World came to a close in cinemas with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, folks been wondering whether the creator or the studio would care to develop more movies in the fictional world. Our wishes came true, of course, when WB announced that they’d partnered with the novelist to produce a series focusing on the adventures of Newt Scamander, the writer of the in-universe book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

While the first two installments in that narrative have turned out to be profitable, they didn’t quite manage to imitate the success of the original saga, not to mention that fans have had a lot of problems with the plot and its inconsistencies. It’s hardly surprising, then, to hear that the studio wants to give the Boy Who Lived and the rest of the old gang another chance.

Indeed, according to a new report by Giant Freakin Robot, execs are holding talks with Emma Watson for a spinoff film centring around Hermione and are hoping to bring her back as the main lead of the project. However, it seems that Watson isn’t exactly bristling with excitement to jump on board, which makes sense given the actress’ current inclination to lay low, unless WB is willing to cough up a hefty sum to get her back. The studio is also considering recasting the British thespian if they can’t get her to sign off on the project, though obviously, we can’t imagine that ever sitting well with Harry Potter fans.

As is usually the case with these reports, we’d take this with a pinch of salt for the time being, but GFR has a solid track record of getting things right, so with any luck, Hermione Granger will finally be back on screen after more than 10 years, and in her own solo film, no less.