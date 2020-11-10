Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Daughter

Want to feel really old? Ron Weasley is now a dad.

This Tuesday, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint finally signed up to Instagram and his first post on his new account was about as adorable as it can get. The actor – who played Harry’s best pal Ron across all eight movies from 2001 to 2011 – shared the world’s first look at his baby daughter, Wednesday.

Grint posted a selfie of himself and his little girl – who was born back in May and, going by her name, we can probably guess on what day – along with the caption: “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

The comments are going crazy with fans both excited to see him joining the platform and this look at his first child. Among the reactions is one from Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton. Grint’s old Potter co-star channeled their beloved characters, writing: “Welcome Weasley, it’s about time. Love to Wednesday. xx.”

Grint, who’s kept a relatively lower profile than co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson since his time in the Wizarding World franchise ended, has revealed in the past that he would be open to reprising his role as Ron if a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie ever happened. At the very least, a cast reunion could be on the cards, as Felton has teased that he’s trying to organize something for the franchise’s 19th anniversary. That would be on November 14th. Could this be why Grint’s joined Instagram this week?

The actor shares baby Wednesday with his longtime partner, actress Georgia Groome. And though he’s shied away from big budget movies for the most part since leaving Harry Potter, he’s been a frequent face on television, appearing in the likes of Sick Note, Snatch and The ABC Murders. Season 2 of his horror series Servant, meanwhile, premieres Friday, January 15th on Apple TV+