Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Addresses Rumored Romantic Interest In Emma Watson

Amid rumors that the cast of Harry Potter are actively discussing a return to the internationally popular movie franchise, some Potterheads just can’t get over certain trivia from the first eight films.

It’s overall been a tough couple of years for the Wizarding World. For one thing, the spinoff trilogy Fantastic Beasts has failed to generate nearly as much hype and anticipation as the main series, and for another, author J.K. Rowling has received a fair share of backlash for her insensitive comments towards the transgender community, some of which has unavoidably damaged the Harry Potter IP as well.

Still, the story retains its place as one of the most globally recognized fantasy works of the past two decades, which is why Warner Bros. is still trying to revive it in any form they can. Sparse hearsay seems to indicate that they’re negotiating with the cast members, including Emma Stone, to return for a follow-up. There’s also talk of an HBO Max series, which in this age of streaming proclivity, wouldn’t be the most surprising turn of events.

If and when the actors of Harry Potter return to live-action, though, their established dynamic will also inevitably spark to life again within the set. As some would expect, a lot of folks are wondering how this will play out between Tom Felton and Emma Watson, especially now that the former knows she had a massive crush on him all those years ago.

In a recent interview with ET Online, Felton candidly responded to rumors of his romantic involvement with Watson, explaining:

“We are something, if that makes any sense,” He said. “We’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her. I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment. As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we’ve all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You’re going to get me teary now, but no, I think she’s a fantastic influence on the world.”

The British thespian behind Draco Malfoy has continually graced the internet with his presence and interaction with fans. And even if another Harry Potter project never sees the light of day, Potterheads will be glad to have lived through the magical experience one more time due to Felton’s live streams over the past year.