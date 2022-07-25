Harry Styles stans speculate on his inevitable MCU return

The Harry Styles fandom went into overdrive when it emerged the megastar would be entering the MCU as Eros/Starfox. The singer-turned-actor made his debut in the Eternals mid-credits scene, seeing him contact Thena’s squad to offer his assistance in tracking down the missing team members.

Eros should go on to be a major player, then. For one thing, he’s Thanos’ brother, though thankfully doesn’t share his sibling’s ambitions for galactic domination. He also has a long history in Marvel Comics, perhaps most notably spending an extended stint on Earth as a member of the Avengers.

Now Marvel fans are wondering when we’ll see him next. Since San Diego Comic-Con concluded, we have a much clearer vision of the future of the MCU, so where will Eros fit into the Multiverse Saga? Well, Kevin Feige pretty much confirmed Styles would be back, but naturally wouldn’t be drawn on where and/or when, although Redditors have been happy to put on their speculative hats regardless.

The most obvious answer for Eros’ next appearance is Eternals 2, though this still hasn’t been officially confirmed. One poster points out that a copyright claim has been filed for a Celestials project of some description, so this may be one of the unannounced movies for Phase Six, or it could just as easily be a comic book.

Others are more optimistic, saying we might see him as early as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year, or potentially in the newly-announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars 205 double-header. Beyond that, Styles may even get his own mini-franchise, as with James Gunn’s Vol. 3 apparently featuring a conclusive ending, there will soon be room for another space-based team.

Disney and Marvel Studios aren’t done unveiling new projects yet, so let’s hope we get a firmer idea of what’s coming at the D23 Expo on September 9, where yet more upcoming MCU movies may be unveiled.