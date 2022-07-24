Kevin Feige teases Harry Styles’ MCU return, but doesn’t mention the Eternals

We got a ton of mind-blowing announcements from Marvel Studios at Comic-Con this weekend, from our first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to news of the next two Avengers movies. But one corner of the franchise that didn’t receive any further updates is the world of Eternals. While Chloe Zhao’s film has its ardent defenders, it remains the worst-reviewed entry in the MCU and easily one of its most divisive.

But at least Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie’s breakout character, who only appeared in a single scene, will definitely make a return at some point. MTV’s Josh Horowitz caught up with the Marvel president after the big Hall H panel and asked Feige what’s next for Harry Styles as Eros, Thanos’ space pirate sibling. Not to mention his sidekick Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt), as introduced in Eternals‘ post-credits scene.

Just as you would expect of the spoilerphobic exec, Feige didn’t say too much but he made clear he has plans for Eros… although he notably didn’t make any mention of the Eternals as a whole. Feige said:

“The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us. You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we’ve got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spider-Man, and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.”

The lack of sequel news to date is a little surprising seeing as Eternals held the door wide open for an Eternals 2. Apart from Eros’ introduction, half the gang of immortal heroes were kidnapped by Arishem, leaving both their fate and that of the world in question. In the wake of the flick’s underperformance, Marvel may have decided to redirect this plotline into some other project. But Eternals fans shouldn’t despair yet as it’s completely possible Eternals 2 is coming in Phase 6 and Feige’s only trying to preserve the surprise.

While we wait for the rise of Eros, Harry Styles will next be seen in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, opposite fellow Marvel star Florence Pugh, coming this September.