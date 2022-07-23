MCU theorists head deep down the rabbit hole as more new trademarks emerge

As you may be aware, Marvel Studios are taking to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con tonight, and the hype is already through the roof for Kevin Feige and the gang’s first Hall H appearance in three years.

As you may also be aware, several leaked trademark filings made the rounds online yesterday, which may or may not have hinted as to where the cinematic universe is about to be heading. Among them was Captain America: New World Order, Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Thunderbolts, and Multiverse Saga.

While it’s suspicious that every single one of the aforementioned titles applies to something we know is in the works for live-action, it could just as easily be something as innocuous as a comic book. However, no franchise does intense speculation quite like the MCU, so you can only imagine the reactions as even more filings were uncovered and posted on Reddit.

Avengers: Eternity Wars sounds like a companion piece to Infinity War, Captain America: Red, White, and Black tells the story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s instant favorite Isiah Bradley and his stint as a super soldier, Nomad was famously Steve Rogers’ persona when he gave up the mantle of being a star-spangled superhero, and Celestials: End of Time has plenty of ties to Eternals. When it comes to all of the above, though, nothing is guaranteed.

Fortunately, there are only a few hours to go until Feige and his minions blow the roof off Hall H, and hopefully that’ll separate the theoretical wheat from the hypothetical chaff.