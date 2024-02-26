Outside of her superhero antics as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson has enjoyed an illustrious acting career. Since making her debut at just eight years old, Larson has starred in a slew of buzzy films and television shows, which this year brought her to the hallowed halls of the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony — which largely recognises the best acting performances of the last year — took place at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, with Barbie and Oppenheimer leading the pack with four nominations each. Larson received a nomination, but what is her broader nomination history with the SAG Awards, and has she ever won?

Has Brie Larson ever won a SAG Award?

Brie Larson has received two SAG Award nominations over the course of her career. The first was in 2015, when she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in the claustrophobic thriller, Room. While it was a competitive race — populated by the likes of Cate Blanchett for Carol, Saoirse Ronan for Brooklyn and Sarah Silverman for I Smile Back — Larson ultimately took home the win.

Room — which co-starred Jacob Tremblay and William H. Macy — marked a breakout moment for Larson, with the SAG trophy adding to her broader awards-season success. That same year, the actress won a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Award for the same role in Room. Larson’s second SAG Award nomination came this year when she received a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

The nomination was for Larson’s performance in the Apple TV miniseries, Lessons in Chemistry, in which she portrayed a feminist cooking show host in the 1960s. Larson was nominated in the category alongside Uzo Aduba (for Painkiller) Kathryn Hahn (for Tiny Beautiful Things) and Bel Powley (for A Small Light). Ultimately, it was frontrunner Ali Wong who took home the trophy, for her role as Amy Lau in Netflix’s Beef.

As for her future SAG Award aspirations, Larson has a few projects on the horizon that could spell future nominations. The actress is set to star in another, currently untitled Apple TV series as a CIA agent, and will make her sophomore effort as a director with the upcoming film Lady Business. The word is still out on whether Larson will ever take home a win for playing Carol Danvers, but we’re guessing Madame Web is perhaps the only superhero movie worthy of award-season contention (that’s a joke, obviously).