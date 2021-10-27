Hasbro Working On More Than 30 Film And Television Projects

You can’t fault the determination of Hasbro to try and turn as many of its properties as possible into lucrative film and television brands, even if everything not named Transformers hasn’t exactly found massive success.

Snake Eyes is poised to go down as one of the biggest bombs of the year as G.I. Joe went zero-for-three, but it’ll no doubt be reinvented and rebranded again. Peter Berg’s Battleship lost an estimated $80 million back in 2012, the Power Rangers reboot didn’t perform well enough to get one sequel never mind the five that were planned, and even Jem and the Holograms failed to recoup its paltry $5 million budget in theaters.

Incredibly, the most profitable non-Transformers franchise in the Hasbro arsenal is the Ouija horror duology, but that hasn’t stopped the company from plowing forward. As per The Hollywood Reporter, interim CEO Rich Stoddart revealed during a conference call that upwards of 30 projects are being developed for live-action and animation across the film and television slate, so clearly a string of notable setbacks haven’t done a thing to dampen the desire for content.

An entire Power Rangers universe is in the works with Jon Entwistle overseeing, with Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arriving next summer, but that’s just the very tip of the toyetic Hasbro iceberg looking at the ambitious plans in store.