Haunting New John Carpenter Track Sets The Mood For Halloween Kills

With Halloween Kills set to be released next month, fans can rest assured that at least one aspect of the film will retain some DNA of the original movies: the soundtrack.

Though David Gordon Green will once again be directing the sequel to his 2018 film Halloween, which is a retconned direct sequel to the 1978 film of the same name and also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, original creator John Carpenter is once again conducting the musical direction of the film, along with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the album to the film will be released on the same day Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. But a new track is already available for those who want to get in the spooky season vibe, called Michael’s Legend, which you can listen to below:

The track is an appropriately haunting piano and cinematic requiem that highlights “the tumultuous emotional undercurrents at play in both the film and its accompanying soundtrack,” a press release said.

“The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace conjured with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who, nearly 50 years into his career, continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans.”

Halloween Kills comes to us from Blumhouse Productions and Miramax and hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.