Have DC and Discovery killed ‘Suicide Squad’ Ayer Cut hopes for good?

David Zaslav hasn’t wasted any time in stamping his authority on Warner Bros. Discovery, and his instant ruthlessness has created some concern among the DCEU fans hoping that the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad was getting closer and closer to becoming a reality.

The latest twist in the tale saw huge swathes of the online community hedge their bets on May 18, using cryptic breadcrumbs purportedly dropped by the likes of Zack Snyder as evidence. That also happened to be the day of WB’s presentation at this year’s upfronts, but the news turned out to be the complete opposite of what they were hoping and expecting.

The new multimedia conglomerate not only canceled the Wonder Twins adaptation that had recently cast its two lead stars, but underlined that the future of DC Films was almost certainly going to be the exclusive property of the big screen. To add further fuel to the fire, Zaslav additionally hinted that he wasn’t interested in HBO Max original features with budgets in excess of $35 million, which is completely understandable when his job at the end of the day is to make the company money.

One of the downsides is that it could potentially be a hammer blow to the hopes of seeing the Ayer Cut come to fruition, and the online community had plenty to say in the aftermath of DC’s new mandate.

No Ayer Cut Announcement As I Was Hoping. No Snyderverse Announcement As I was not Expecting. Ah well, Not the end of the world & certainly doesn’t mean Snyderverse is dead. I’m just gonna continue to hashtag until it happens. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/p3DD3sTbvP — TheTruth"Intro King"31 (@Truth31The) May 18, 2022

Could put less then half of that money towards Ayer Cut @wbd #ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/KhhsIcxKs9 — The Ayer Cut (@CutAyer) May 19, 2022

We’re past due for the Ayer Cut (which would be easy to finish) and we didn’t even get a hint of that’s something they were wanting to do. If WBD is just going to make the same terrible mistakes what’s the point? #ReleaseTheAyerCut — Steven James Holland (@StevenJHolland) May 19, 2022

"We don't owe anyone any favors."



Oh man. Zaslav said this about Clint Eastwood, so GOOD luck getting the Ayer Cut or ANYTHING restored from your new savior. https://t.co/ulVsSK8lhg pic.twitter.com/sG2vxFTumj — TheBatstan (@TheBatstan) May 18, 2022

They were expecting JL 2&3 and Ayer cut announcements but instead got hit with James Gunn and John Cena promoting Peacemaker, the show they hate more than the devil. Snyder bots in the mud — Zak (@ZakReckless) May 18, 2022

I only expected ayer cut today, but it was really low expectations. We'll get them very soon for sure tho 🤞#ReleasetheAyerCut #RestoretheSnyderVerse #MakeTheBatfleckMovie #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut — Make TASM 3 (@IsaiahJay14) May 18, 2022

David Zaslav cancelling Wonder Twins is basically him saying he ain't green lightening DC content that isn't connected, Ayer Cut is connected thou and if that one is released and it becomes highly successful don't be surprised if they greenlight characters from that — Frank Castle (@_LeKido_) May 18, 2022

If the ayer cut really drops the snyder cultists will really pretend it's better than TSS I'm not ready for that shit flood on my tl — jeff🕷 (@comixjeff) May 19, 2022

A glimmer of hope is that the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut wouldn’t cost anywhere near as much money to put together as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so the flame will continue to flicker until Zaslav or one of his executives extinguishes it permanently.