‘Hawkeye’ directors talk swapping Easter Eggs with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

One of the things fans love the most about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the connections threaded throughout the various feature film and episodic projects, regardless of whether we talking about full-blown cameos and crossovers, or subtle Easter Eggs hidden in the background.

As a pair of very fresh titles that seem to be unfolding right around the same time during New York City’s festive season, it’s no surprise that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye have nodded towards each other. Tom Holland’s record-breaking blockbuster features a billboard for Rogers: The Musical, while Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s adventure references the newfangled Statue of Liberty, which is where the multiversal movie’s climax takes place.

There’s been hope among audiences that the final moments of No Way Home take place during a key action sequence in this week’s Hawkeye finale, and while directors Bert and Bertie wouldn’t go that far in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, they did admit they were aware of what was going on in Jon Watts’ threequel.

“There’s a need to know basis. Things like that, there may have been a slightly larger reference to it in the original scripts. We love knowing that stuff. “Oh! That’s so cool.” Just how things weave together. That’s one we were aware of.”

We’ll just have to wait and see whether there’s a more substantial crossover in store, but the good news is that Hawkeye‘s final episode is streaming from today, so we can find out right now.