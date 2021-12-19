‘Hawkeye’ finale could take place at the same time as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

There’s going to be Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye spoilers from here on out, so proceed with caution if you haven’t seen them yet.

Everything that happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is meticulously laid out years in advance, a process that’s become even more intricate thanks to the Disney Plus expansion. Nothing in Kevin Feige’s franchise happens by accident, which has us wondering if Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home could unfold at roughly the same time.

After all, there was a reference made to the Statue of Liberty in last week’s installment of the New York City adventure, which is of course where the climactic battle of No Way Home takes place. On top of that, the final scene of Tom Holland’s latest outing finds him walking through the snowy streets of NYC, with Hawkeye happening right before Christmas as Clint Barton desperately tries to make it home to his family.

By the time No Way Home cuts to black, it’s very obviously the festive season, and Hawkeye has been rife with yuletide iconography since the first frame of the premiere. We’re not expecting Holland, Zendaya or Jacob Batalon to pop up, but it’ll be interesting to see if any more mentions are made to the recent web-slinging epic in Wednesday’s action-packed conclusion.