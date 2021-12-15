The new ‘Hawkeye’ makes a direct reference to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

This article contains minor spoilers for episode 5 of Hawkeye

Hawkeye is wrapping up its six-episode run just as Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters. But though both stories are predominantly set in New York City there hasn’t been any crossover between them – until now.

The new episode – ‘Ronin’ – sees Florence Pugh’s Yelena and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop having a cordial chat over a pan of macaroni cheese. Yelena clearly doesn’t see Kate as much of a threat, revealing that aside from her assassination mission she’s excited to finally visit NYC. She lists the sights she wants to see on the trip, specifically mentioning “the new and improved Statue of Liberty”.

This is a fun reference to Lady Liberty’s makeover we saw in the No Way Home trailers. Whereas she was once holding a torch welcoming immigrants to Ellis Island and symbolizing the U.S.A.’s ideals of progress and enlightenment, she’s now holding aloft Captain America’s distinctive shield.

As we’ve seen in the second trailer Liberty Island is the setting for a truly barnstorming action sequence featuring Electro, Sandman, and Lizard – potentially along with a few other surprises.

The line may also clear up some MCU timeline confusion. It’s been noted No Way Home takes place shortly after Far From Home in the fall/winter of 2024, which is around the same time as Hawkeye is supposed to be taking place. But as the trailer shows the giant shield falling onto the scaffolding Yelena’s comment is proof Hawkeye happens before No Way Home.

Plus I think the characters would mention enormous portals opening up and freaky Octopus dudes wreaking havoc, so the show must take place just before Strange’s spell. Whether that means the finale will tie in even closer with No Way Home remains to be seen, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see some more nods to Spidey’s adventure next week.

Hawkeye wraps up on Disney Plus next Wednesday and Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Friday.