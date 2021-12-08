‘Hawkeye’ fans finally get what they wanted, but some folks still aren’t happy
Naturally, you probably shouldn’t be here if you’ve yet to catch up with the latest episode of Hawkeye on Disney Plus, because there be spoilers from here on out. For the last couple of weeks, one of the hottest trending topics after the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest batch of festive frolics drop is someone who wasn’t even there.
We are of course talking about Yelena Belova, the breakout star of Black Widow that fans have been clamoring for ever since they discovered Florence Pugh would be returning to terrorize Clint Barton, who she holds responsible for the death of Natasha Romanoff after being misinformed by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
At long last, the ass-kicking assassin exploded onto the scene with a barrage of punches, flips and tricks, before she whipped off her mask, jumped off a building and disappeared into the night. Despite finally getting what they wanted, some Hawkeye fans still weren’t happy at Yelena’s minimal screentime, as you can see below.
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Of course, the stage is now set for two epic final installments to draw Hawkeye to a close, especially when the small matter of Vincent D’Onofrio’s presumed resurfacing as Kingpin was barely even acknowledged, but Episode 5 has always been touted as the one to break the internet.