‘Hawkeye’ fans finally get what they wanted, but some folks still aren’t happy

Naturally, you probably shouldn’t be here if you’ve yet to catch up with the latest episode of Hawkeye on Disney Plus, because there be spoilers from here on out. For the last couple of weeks, one of the hottest trending topics after the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest batch of festive frolics drop is someone who wasn’t even there.

We are of course talking about Yelena Belova, the breakout star of Black Widow that fans have been clamoring for ever since they discovered Florence Pugh would be returning to terrorize Clint Barton, who she holds responsible for the death of Natasha Romanoff after being misinformed by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

At long last, the ass-kicking assassin exploded onto the scene with a barrage of punches, flips and tricks, before she whipped off her mask, jumped off a building and disappeared into the night. Despite finally getting what they wanted, some Hawkeye fans still weren’t happy at Yelena’s minimal screentime, as you can see below.

too much talking not enough yelena — asteria (@sersinej) December 8, 2021

THE WAY YELENA ATE WITH ONLY LIKE 2 SECONDS OF SCREEN TIME pic.twitter.com/arlZ1a3mA3 — ᱬ witchrry ᱬ📱| Hawkeye era (@smallllou) December 8, 2021

If that is yelenas only screen time for the series imma be so sad 🙁 I need more yelena content — ash (@peachyash_) December 8, 2021

Yeah no. You're comparing Yelena, a new character we've only seen in one movie, pretty recently, with 41M 44S of screen time, to Kingpin, a character we've seen in 3 seasons, and haven't seen in over 3 years, and we presumedly would never get back, with 3H 51M of screen time. — Mathias Johansen (@MrMJ1995) December 8, 2021

yelena had a cameo of 2 seconds and this is as much closure as we could get to natasha i’m- — mal | hawkeye spoilers (@rmnvahill) December 8, 2021

i haven’t seen the episode yet but i needed to know if yelena was in it lmao i can’t wait to watch her two seconds of screen time — roberta 🏛🍂 (@pathrocIus) December 8, 2021

if yelena is in ep 4 for 2 seconds and we have to wait another week for ep 5 im jumping off a bridge #Hawkeye — sofia:,) || fear street🎄 (@shelbaldhey) December 7, 2021

Of course, the stage is now set for two epic final installments to draw Hawkeye to a close, especially when the small matter of Vincent D’Onofrio’s presumed resurfacing as Kingpin was barely even acknowledged, but Episode 5 has always been touted as the one to break the internet.