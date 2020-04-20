Home / movies

Hayden Christensen Trending On Twitter As Star Wars Fans Celebrate His Birthday

By 1 hour ago
Hayden Christensen, whom Star Wars fans mainly know as Anakin Skywalker aka the Chosen One, celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday, and the internet has been showing him some love.

It’s been a long and turbulent journey for the Prequel Trilogy and the people behind the heroes from the age of the Republic. A decade ago, fans of that galaxy far, far away would unanimously agree that The Phantom MenaceAttack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith were terrible movies that in no way honored the legacy of the Original Trilogy. Of course, even then, some people believed that there were redeemable qualities to George Lucas’ vision, but actor Hayden Christensen’s portrayal of Anakin in the latter two films didn’t garner a positive reaction.

Suffice it to say, the actor had to go through a lot of bullying from Star Wars fans and trolls, much like Sequel Trilogy stars Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran are right now. Though for Christensen and his co-stars, the tables have since turned. In fact, in the past couple of years, especially with the controversial decisions that Disney made on several occasions, fans have been revisiting those movies and finding a new love for them. Specifically, many people now believe that Christensen didn’t deserve a negative backlash for his portrayal of Anakin.

As such, when they caught wind that it was the actor’s 39th birthday yesterday, they took to Twitter to celebrate his time as Anakin and what he meant to the galaxy far, far away. In fact, the response has been so positive that Christensen was even trending on the social media platform.

Check out some of these tributes for yourself below:

If you’re among those who miss Christensen or even wished to see him make an appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, then all isn’t lost. The actor reportedly has several Star Wars cameos lined up in different projects, including one in Obi-Wan’s Disney Plus series.

So, hopefully, and if all goes well, we’ll get to see him in costume again as Anakin. Fingers crossed.

