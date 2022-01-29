Hayley Atwell’s mom offers hilarious reaction to Captain Carter action figure

Back in 2011, the world got its first glimpse at Agent Peggy Carter (portrayed by Hayley Atwell) in Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger. After Steve Rogers qualifies to become an army soldier, he enlists in a rigorous training program, wherein he meets the British bombshell known as Agent Carter. Formal introductions aside, Rogers captures Carter’s attention and the pair become romantically involves after Steve Rogers enrolls in the “super soldier” experiment.

Several years later, in 2015, Hayley Atwell stars in one of Marvel Studio’s very first solo TV series: Agent Carter. In the series, Peggy Carter tries to balance her life as an agent with that of a single woman in1940s America. Additionally, Agent Carter introduced the origins of several characters and storylines from MCU film and integrated itself as a crucial part of the Marvel lore.

More recently, Peggy Carter appeared in the Marvel animated anthology series What If…? that explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently. Within that theoretical world, the events of Captain America: The First Avenger take an entirely unexpected direction; Agent Carter takes the place of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, to become “Captain Carter.”

In honor of the What If…? series, Marvel introduced a new line of figures known as the “Marvel Studios Legends Series.” Among the other toys, including Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, the lineup features Captain Carter donning the colors of the American flag and wielding the infamous shield belonging to Captain America in the original MCU timeline.

Hayley Atwell shared the figurine to her Instagram account and captioned it with a humorous reaction from her mother. She said, “I asked my mama if she wanted one and she said, ‘I have the original mold.’ Good one, Mama Cain.

To prepare for the second nine-episode season, which is expected to premiere in 2022, the first season of What If…? can be streamed on Disney Plus.