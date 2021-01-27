HBO Max Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For February
Not yet signed up to HBO Max? The Warner Bros. streaming service is giving you lots of new incentive to do so next month with a horde of fresh content due over the course of February. More than 130 new movies and TV shows are debuting on both HBO Max and HBO in the weeks to come, including a load of licensed titles and also a couple of major new films, dropping on the platform as per WB’s groundbreaking 2021 release strategy.
February 1st delivers over 80 titles across Max and HBO, which should give you something to watch whatever mood you’re in. The Austin Powers trilogy arrives for comedy fans, while horror lovers subscribed to HBO can enjoy a ton of Saw movies, ahead of reboot Spiral coming this May. A bunch of Batman films also drop on Max that day, as does Man of Steel and the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated series.
Meanwhile, the Matrix trilogy is another franchise that you can binge from the first day of the month. Remember, Matrix – AKA The Matrix 4 – is due to hit theaters and the streamer this December. Also, watch out for classics like The Graduate, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and The Goonies.
For more, here’s the full list of what’s coming:
February TBA
Close Enough, Season 2 Premiere
Esme & Roy, Max Original Series Season 2D Premiere
February 1
All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
American Style
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman, 1989
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories, Season 5
Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Giant, 1956
The Graduate, 1967
Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Man of Steel, 2013
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 10B
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, 2009 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Unforgiven, 1992
United Shades of America, Season 5
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
February 2
A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 3
Tacoma FD, Season 2
February 4
Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series
Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale
February 5
Aquaman, 2018
Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
February 6
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, 2019
February 7
We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
February 9
Black Art: In the Absence of Light, 2021 (HBO)
Gen:Lock, Season 1
February 10
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)
February 11
There Is No “I” In Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
February 12
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
El Inconveniente (AKA One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Very Scary People, Season 2
February 13
The Book of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
February 14
The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
February 15
30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)
The Batman
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Hot Ones, Season 1
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
Static Shock
February 18
Arthur’s Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere
Ben 10, Season 4B
It’s a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
February 19
The Killer Truth, Season 1
February 20
Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
February 22
Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
February 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 26
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
Lupe, 2021 (HBO)
Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)
Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
February 27
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
How It Really Happened, Season 5
So, a pretty meaty and exciting list then, and you’ll want to keep an eye on at least a handful of these titles. Especially on Judas and the Black Messiah. The Ryan Coogler-produced biopic follows Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), the leader of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s, and his betrayal at the hands of William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), and is looking to be a heavy hitter for the studio as they continue rolling out their new 2021 releases in theaters and via HBO Max simultaneously.
Source: Decider
