The DCEU’s small screen expansion officially kicks off in January of next year when The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker comes to HBO Max, but two feature-length titles are gearing up to start production in the very near future.

Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi teased that cameras on Leslie Grace’s debut as Barbara Gordon are gearing up to roll, with Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons and Jacob Scipio among the supporting cast, while Angel Manuel Soto recently confirmed the reports that Blue Beetle would kick off in March 2022.

So far, Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña is the only member of the ensemble to have been officially announced, with the rising star playing the Jamie Reyes iteration of the comic book favorite. However, That Hashtag Show offers that two other major roles are now being cast, so big news could be forthcoming.

As per the casting call, a Latina actress in their mid-to-late 20s is being sought to play Bianca Reyes, mother of the title hero. On top of that, another female talent in their late teens is wanted for Milagro Reyes, Jamie’s sister, which chimes with various reports that Blue Beetle is heading firmly down the path marked ‘origin story’, which makes sense when HBO Max subscribers and general audiences may not be too familiar with the superhero.