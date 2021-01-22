Heath Ledger Fans Remember The Actor On 13th Anniversary Of His Death

Today – January 22nd – marks 13 years to the day since Heath Ledger tragically passed away at the age of just 28. A few months later that year, The Dark Knight released and brought with it not just Ledger’s final performance but what many believe to be the finest of his far-too-short career. Indeed, for his unbeatable turn as the Joker opposite Christian Bale’s Batman, he earned a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Of course, Ledger was much more than just the Clown Prince of Crime, having starred in a range of iconic roles and projects going back to the 1990s – including 10 Things I Hate About You, A Knight’s Tale and Brokeback Mountain. On the anniversary of his death, fans are now honoring the star on social media and reminding folks of his enormous talent, and here are just a few of the tweets about him trending on Twitter today:

13 years without heath ledger, i will always love him…forever and ever pic.twitter.com/MRyD8KEUVb — elif (aile değerlerine zarar veren marjinal) (@soxngbird) January 22, 2021

today marks 13 years without heath ledger. we miss you. pic.twitter.com/08TXcT33BH — kaz. (@joaquinsjoker) January 22, 2021

It’s true. Many agree that Ledger’s work as the Clown Prince of Crime is the greatest performance in comic book movie history.

Heath Ledger passed away on this day thirteen years ago. He was one of my favorite actors of all time. Such a monumental talent that delivered what is quintessentially the greatest performance in comic book film history. He was gone far too soon. I miss him… pic.twitter.com/eBm5UHB1eo — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 22, 2021

Not that you need the excuse, but today is the perfect time to rewatch The Dark Knight‘s iconic interrogation scene.

HEATH LEDGER tragically left us 13 years ago today. He's sensational as the Joker in THE DARK KNIGHT so here's the fantastic interrogation scene. #HeathLedger. pic.twitter.com/kzLLGRqDJ6 — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) January 22, 2021

Remember when Joaquin Phoenix paid tribute to his friend after he won the SAG Award for Joker?

13 years today. We are thinking about and missing you today, Heath. “I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger” Joaquin Phoenix SAG Awards Speech pic.twitter.com/rDGGr5PzDi — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) January 22, 2021

A “beautiful, talented soul.”

in loving memory of heath ledger, and the beautiful, talented soul we lost 13 years ago pic.twitter.com/LbCLtRby5w — gwen (@phqntomthrd) January 22, 2021

So many great performances.

thank you Heath Ledger for giving us iconic performances every single year of your life🖤 we miss you so much pic.twitter.com/Bw3LxGTH6Q — bet ◟̽◞̽ (@ledgenhaal) January 22, 2021

“Forever an icon.”

It's been 13 years since Heath Ledger died Forever an icon pic.twitter.com/TVU0gsDi78 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 22, 2021

If you’re looking to honor Ledger by rewatching one of his movies tonight, there should be something for you to stick on depending on whichever streaming service you’re subscribed to. A Knight’s Tale can be found on Netflix, while 10 Things I Hate About You is on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, Brokeback Mountain is available on Prime Video and The Dark Knight can be streamed on HBO Max. You might also want to look up some of his lesser know films and see where you can find them.

13 years on, though, and the internet is still in mourning, making it clear that Heath Ledger is going to go down in movie history forever.