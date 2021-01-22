Home / movies

Heath Ledger Fans Remember The Actor On 13th Anniversary Of His Death

By 15 mins ago
x

Today – January 22nd – marks 13 years to the day since Heath Ledger tragically passed away at the age of just 28. A few months later that year, The Dark Knight released and brought with it not just Ledger’s final performance but what many believe to be the finest of his far-too-short career. Indeed, for his unbeatable turn as the Joker opposite Christian Bale’s Batman, he earned a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Of course, Ledger was much more than just the Clown Prince of Crime, having starred in a range of iconic roles and projects going back to the 1990s – including 10 Things I Hate About You, A Knight’s Tale and Brokeback Mountain. On the anniversary of his death, fans are now honoring the star on social media and reminding folks of his enormous talent, and here are just a few of the tweets about him trending on Twitter today:

It’s true. Many agree that Ledger’s work as the Clown Prince of Crime is the greatest performance in comic book movie history.

Not that you need the excuse, but today is the perfect time to rewatch The Dark Knight‘s iconic interrogation scene.

Remember when Joaquin Phoenix paid tribute to his friend after he won the SAG Award for Joker?

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Dark Knight That Every Fan Should See
1 of 51
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

A “beautiful, talented soul.”

So many great performances.

“Forever an icon.”

If you’re looking to honor Ledger by rewatching one of his movies tonight, there should be something for you to stick on depending on whichever streaming service you’re subscribed to. A Knight’s Tale can be found on Netflix, while 10 Things I Hate About You is on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, Brokeback Mountain is available on Prime Video and The Dark Knight can be streamed on HBO Max. You might also want to look up some of his lesser know films and see where you can find them.

13 years on, though, and the internet is still in mourning, making it clear that Heath Ledger is going to go down in movie history forever.

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...