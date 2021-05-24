Helen Mirren Has Reportedly Signed On For Multiple Fast & Furious Movies

The Fast & Furious franchise has made some interesting additions to its ensemble in the decade since the property reinvented itself as a string of increasingly ludicrous and preposterously entertaining mega budget action blockbusters, and one of the best new faces to pitch up alongside Dominic Toretto and the crew has undoubtedly been Dame Helen Mirren.

With a career dating back well over half a century and a trophy cabinet overflowing with accolades that include an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, four Emmys, four BAFTAs, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, an Olivier and a Tony, it wouldn’t be hyperbolic at all to call the 75 year-old one of the greatest actresses to ever grace either the stage or silver screen.

However, over the last decade, she’s also morphed into a badass action star. After wielding heavy caliber weaponry in the RED duology, Mirren joined Fast & Furious as the matriarch of the Shaw family, and next month’s ninth installment will finally see her get behind the wheel in her third appearance and indulge in some high octane set pieces, which is the entire reason she agreed to sign on in the first place. On top of that, she’ll be seen as the villain in superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The tenth and eleventh movies may be drawing The Fast Saga to a close, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us F9 was going into outer space long before it was confirmed – that Mirren has reportedly signed on for multiple further outings as Magdalene Shaw. Where exactly she’ll appear moving forward remains to be seen, but as well as Fast & Furious 10 and 11, Hobbs & Shaw 2 is a very likely candidate given the fact she’s Jason Statham’s onscreen mother, while there’s surely an easy way to get her involved in the female-driven spinoff that’s been in the works for years now, too.