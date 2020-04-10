The Hellraiser Reboot Has Found Its Director And Writers

Spyglass is about to breathe new life into ol’ Pinhead, as a fresh incarnation of Hellraiser is quickly beginning to take shape behind the scenes. And we couldn’t be more excited about it.

Said to be a “reimagination” of the 1987 classic of the same name, it’s even received the blessing of the legendary Clive Barker. And though it’s still early days, the creative team is now coming together. Earlier today, Deadline brought word that the project has snagged director David Bruckner (Night House, The Ritual) to helm, while Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are on script duties. A solid combination of talent, then, and one that’ll surely attract a decent cast.

Speaking of which, no names in regards to actors/actresses have been announced just yet, but with the director and writers now in place, you can expect that to change soon. After all, we imagine that many Hollywood stars are already lining up, eager to join an iconic horror franchise such as this one. Especially since it’s being touted as a “dark and visceral” reimagining of those creepy Cenobites.

New Hellraiser Steelbook Collection Has Such Sights To Show Us 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans will know that horror remakes/reboots/rebootquels are always a tricky proposition, with just as many successes as there are failures. At the moment, it’s hard to say how this one will turn out since we know next to nothing about where it intends to go with the plot. Still, the names mentioned above are all solid steps in the right direction and it shouldn’t be long before we learn more about Pinhead’s return.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see what Spyglass is cooking up with this Hellraiser reboot? Or should the property be left alone and not touched? As always, take to the comments section down below and share your thoughts.